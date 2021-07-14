Four died, seven injured as bus hit by land sliding at Lower Kohsitan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries on Wednesday when a bus was buried under the debris of a landslide in Lower Kohistan.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Jadoon, a passenger bus that was heading towards Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi was hit by a landslide in Pattan area of district Lower Kohistan, where four persons died on the spot and seven others sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Pattan while later critical injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, the dead bodies of ill-fated passengers were handed over to the families.