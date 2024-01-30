Four Died, Six Injured In Sibi Blast
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
At least four people died and six others sustained injuries in the blast at the Jinnah Road area of Sibi Town on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) At least four people died and six others sustained injuries in the blast at the Jinnah Road area of Sibi Town on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the political rally was crossing Jinnah Road when a planted Improvise Explosive Devise (IED) beside the GPO Chowk went off. As a result, four people died on the spot while six others received injuries.
The bodies and the injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Sibi where the injured victims’ treatment was started.
According to Balochistan Health Department Media Coordinator Dr.
Wasim Baig, the bodies were identified as Hamad Khan, Abdul Wasay, Muhammad Rafiq and Muhammad Zahid while the injured including Suhrab Khan, Runaq Kumar, Nadir Hussain, Khair Muhammad, Abdul Habib and Tuheed.
Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.
Dr. Wasim Baig said that Secretary Health Abdullah Khan directed concerned of the hospital to take all possible measures to provide the best health facilities to the injured victims.
Recent Stories
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election cod ..
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana1 minute ago
-
FPCCI, ICCI delegation meet caretaker interior minister1 minute ago
-
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases1 minute ago
-
ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election code1 minute ago
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah19 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects19 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region19 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital19 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region25 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case13 minutes ago