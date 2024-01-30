Open Menu

Four Died, Six Injured In Sibi Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Four died, six injured in Sibi blast

At least four people died and six others sustained injuries in the blast at the Jinnah Road area of Sibi Town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) At least four people died and six others sustained injuries in the blast at the Jinnah Road area of Sibi Town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the political rally was crossing Jinnah Road when a planted Improvise Explosive Devise (IED) beside the GPO Chowk went off. As a result, four people died on the spot while six others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Sibi where the injured victims’ treatment was started.

According to Balochistan Health Department Media Coordinator Dr.

Wasim Baig, the bodies were identified as Hamad Khan, Abdul Wasay, Muhammad Rafiq and Muhammad Zahid while the injured including Suhrab Khan, Runaq Kumar, Nadir Hussain, Khair Muhammad, Abdul Habib and Tuheed.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Dr. Wasim Baig said that Secretary Health Abdullah Khan directed concerned of the hospital to take all possible measures to provide the best health facilities to the injured victims.

