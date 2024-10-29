Four died, two injured in road accident near Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) As many as four people have died and two were injured in an accident near Hatti Mera, Mansehra here on Tuesday.

According to the Motorway Police spokesman, the coaster was en route from Gilgit to Rawalpindi while the accident happened due to the sleepiness of the driver.

Upon receiving the information, the Motorway Police immediately arrived at the spot and relief efforts were ongoing under the supervision of the SP Hazara Motorway.

The deceased and injured were transported to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (KTH) Mansehra.