Four Died, Two Injured In Separate Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Four persons werer killed and two others critically injured in two separate road accidents in district Mansehra and Torghar said police on Monday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Four persons werer killed and two others critically injured in two separate road accidents in district Mansehra and Torghar said police on Monday.

According to the police sources, in first incident two motorcyclists father and son were crushed by an over speeding car at Khawjgan road Pathan Colony Mansehera to death when they were going to home at Tarangri village from Mansehra. They were identified as Muhammad Riaz and his son Rashid, the father Muhammad Riaz died at the spot while his son Rashid was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera where he could not survive and lost his life.

Their funeral prayers offered in their native village Tarangri.

In another incident a Datsan pickup which was heading towards Torgar from Jaskool capsized at Dor Maira near the bridge as driver lost his control over the vehicle owing to over speeding where two persons including Teshil Khan and Basheer Jan died at the spot and two others Yousuf Khan and Omer Khail critically injured and were shifted to local hospital for treatment.

