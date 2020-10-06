Four directorates transferred to CDA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has transferred four directorates under the administrative control of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for effective service delivery and providing solace to the citizens of the federal capital.

According to a notification, the four directorates included the directorates of Environment Wing (Urban, Regional and Parks); Directorate of Sanitation and City Sewerage; Directorate of Water (Bulk Water Supply and Water Sewerage Development) and Directorate of Engineering (MPO, Street Lights and MR&M) have been transferred to CDA for a period of six months.

CDA has been directed to inject more funds into the operations of these directorates for urgent optimization of deliverable of these directorates.