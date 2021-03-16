UrduPoint.com
Four Distilleries Unearthed, Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Four distilleries unearthed, liquor recovered

MULTAN, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Police unearthed four distilleries and arrested four notorious drug dealers including a female during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of SHO Muhammad Ameen launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police unearthed four distilleries and arrested four notorious drug dealers including Altaf Hussain, Allah Yar, Altaf and Kanir Bibi.

Police have also recovered 330 liters liquor and other material from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

