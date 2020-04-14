UrduPoint.com
Four Districts And Sessions Judges Transferred In KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

The government on Tuesday issued orders for transfer of four Districts and Sessions Judges (D&SJ) with immediate effect and until further orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday issued orders for transfer of four Districts and Sessions Judges (D&SJ) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, D&SJ Haq Nawaz, Judge Consumer Court Nowshera has been repatriated to Peshawar High Court (PHC).

D&SJ Muhammad Iqbal Khan awaiting posting at PHC, has been posted Consumers Court Nowshera.

D&SJ Salahuddin Khan, who was awaiting posting at PHC was made judge consumer court, Karak against the vacant postLikewise, D&SJ Muhammad Arshad awaiting posting at PHC has been posted consumers Court Mansehra against vacant post.

