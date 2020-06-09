UrduPoint.com
Four Doctors Among Six Of DHQ Hospital Test Positive For Coronavirus: DHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:59 PM

Six members of healthcare staff including four doctors of District Headquarter Hospital Mianwali tested positive for coronavirus, taking COVID-19 patients tally to 90 in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Six members of healthcare staff including four doctors of District Headquarter Hospital Mianwali tested positive for coronavirus, taking COVID-19 patients tally to 90 in the district.

This was told by District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The DHO appealed to the people to ensure implementation of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that total number of COVID-19 patients int the district was 90, adding, "Our front line medical officers and para-medical staff of DHQ Hospital have also contracted the coronavirus.

"The infected staff of DHQ Hospital included Dr. Surgeon Muhammad Ali, Dr. Sibghat Ullah Khan, Dr. Khalida Khan, Dr. Maqbool Mubarak, operation theater assistant Amir Abbas and an incharge nurse.

Dr. Rafique Khan further said that three COVID-19 patients including Faizullah of Kot Chandana, Hafiz Shafique of Musa Khel succumbed to COVID-19 whereas another two suspects also died.

