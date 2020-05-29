UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Doctors Die Of Coronavirus In Peshawar And Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:05 PM

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and Lahore

The sources say that two doctors from Lahore, one from Peshawar and one from Gujranwala succumbed to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) At least four doctors succumbed to Coronavirus in Peshawar and Lahore here on Friday. Lahore General Hospital MS also contracted Coronavirus and went in isolation.

According to the details, Sana Fatima and Salman Tahir were the new victims of Coronavirus. She was an FCPS doctor while Salman Tahir was an MBBS 4th year student.

Sana Fatima, the 39-year-old senior doctor was working with a private laboratory, had been undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital since May 20 but could not recover from the deadly virus. Salman Tahir was an MBBS fourth year student of a private medical college in Lahore was admitted due to high fever but due to high viral load of the virus, he died in the ICU of a private hospital within 24 hours.

Dr. Salman Tahir’s father Prof. Tahir Saleem is in charge of the pediatric ward in a private hospital while his mother Dr. Shabana is a gynecologist in a private hospital.

Dr. Naeem Akhtar of Gujranwala also died due to coronavirus. He was working as a psychologist at the Social Security Hospital in Lahore and was being treated at Services Hospital. PMA Gujranwala observed Black Day expressing grief over the death of the senior doctor.

There were reports that a doctor working with a private hospital in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffering from coronavirus also died in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Student Doctor Died Hangu Gujranwala May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

152 overseas Pakistanis quarantined

3 minutes ago

Denmark to Reopen to Tourists From Germany, Norway ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Investigators Sequester Poroshenko's Pai ..

3 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surge ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

3 minutes ago

US ex-marine in Russia spy trial has urgent operat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.