Four Drivers Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Four drivers held in Faisalabad

Patrolling police arrested four drivers on the charge of rash driving during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) -:Patrolling police arrested four drivers on the charge of rash driving during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman of patrolling police said on Thursday that among the accused include Mohsin Hussain, Asghar, Ihtasham Murtaza and Abid Hussain.

They were found driving rashly in various parts of the city during dense fog, he added.

Further investigation was underway.

