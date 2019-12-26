Four Drivers Held In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) -:Patrolling police arrested four drivers on the charge of rash driving during the past 24 hours.
A spokesman of patrolling police said on Thursday that among the accused include Mohsin Hussain, Asghar, Ihtasham Murtaza and Abid Hussain.
They were found driving rashly in various parts of the city during dense fog, he added.
Further investigation was underway.