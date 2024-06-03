Four drug dealers among seven held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting seven five accused including four drug dealers recovering over 1.6 kilograms narcotics from them.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.

As part of those actions, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested a drug dealer named Sabir son of Ghulam Akbar, and recovered 1600 grams of hashish from him.

The same police also arrested Shehzad son of Shahjahan with 315 grams of Ice drug, Asif son of Ghulam Akbar with 340 grams of Ice drug, and Nadeem son of Saleem with 290 grams of Ice drug.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police team arrested three other accused including Jahanzeb son of Abdul Kareem, Muhammad Hayat son of Nawaz Khan, and Abdul Razzaq son of Abdul Aziz under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.