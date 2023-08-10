Open Menu

Four Drug Dealers Arrested, 11 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Four drug dealers arrested, 11 kg Hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Qutabpur police have arrested four notorious drug dealers and recovered 11-kilogram Hashish from their possession during a crackdown against drug peddlers launched on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, the Qutabpur police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Amir alias Dhatu, Muhammad Shah Ali, Muhammad Mansha and Munir alias Gonga.

The police have also recovered 11 kg Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against the criminals.

CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make the district drugs-free.

