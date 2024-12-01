Open Menu

Four Drug Dealers Arrested, 5.5 Kg Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 5.5 kilograms drug from their possession here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police held Asim and recovered 2.2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Mandra Police apprehended Atif and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his custody.

While, Dhamyal Police nabbed Irfan and recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from him and 600 grams of hashish was also recovered from Waqas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and would be sentenced. The crackdown against drug peddlers will be continued to eradicate the scourge of drugs, he added.

Likewise, Jatali police have arrested the accused who killed a citizen over a land dispute.

The accused Amjad Ali, along with his accomplices, had opened fire and killed Ali Raza. The case of the incident was registered in August this year, the spokesman added.

