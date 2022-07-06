Four drug dealers arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered over 6 kg drugs from their possession in different crackdowns.

According to a police spokesman, the City Police arrested Sikandar and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession. In another raid, the New Town Police arrested Basharat and recovered 1.8 kg drugs from his custody.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police arrested Ashfaq and recovered 1.3 kg drugs and R.A Bazar Police arrested Abid while seizing 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the arrested drug handlers and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams and directed to continue crackdown against the drug dealers.