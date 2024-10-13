Four drug dealers arrested during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal Police held Kashif and recovered 1.3 kg drug from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan apprehended Nauman and seized 650 grams Charas from his custody and 540 grams Charas was also recovered from Rashid.

While, Rawat Police also confiscated 550 grams of Charas from Rashid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams efforts and have assured that the accused will be presented in court with valid evidence.

They emphasized that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements those responsible for endangering the lives of youth with drugs.