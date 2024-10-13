Four Drug Dealers Arrested During Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Dhamyal Police held Kashif and recovered 1.3 kg drug from his possession.
Similarly, Waris Khan apprehended Nauman and seized 650 grams Charas from his custody and 540 grams Charas was also recovered from Rashid.
While, Rawat Police also confiscated 550 grams of Charas from Rashid.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams efforts and have assured that the accused will be presented in court with valid evidence.
They emphasized that strict action will be taken against such anti social elements those responsible for endangering the lives of youth with drugs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO conference marks triumph for Pakistan's foreign policy: MCCI ex-president2 minutes ago
-
Shops, food points sealed for dengue SOPs violations2 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women Police Station recovers abducted child2 minutes ago
-
Dry forecast2 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injured in wall collapse12 minutes ago
-
PBF terms SCO summit milestone for national economy12 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Race Course area21 minutes ago
-
Christian Community Larkana celebrate annual 53rd holy pilgrimage of Bibi Mariyum in Church21 minutes ago
-
Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded21 minutes ago
-
Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day21 minutes ago
-
Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib elected as AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President21 minutes ago
-
LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore22 minutes ago