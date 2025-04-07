Open Menu

Four Drug Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:35 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sarai Alamgir police arrested four drug traffickers and seized narcotics worth millions of rupees, including 2,680 grams of hashish and 1,060 grams of heroin.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the Crime-Free Punjab initiative, supervised by DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle Rai Munir Ahmed.

During the crackdown, SHO City Police Station Sarai Alamgir, Sub-Inspector Idrees Afzal, and their team arrested Tanveer Hussain, seizing 1,060 grams of heroin. Kamran Asghar was also arrested with 1,260 grams of hashish.

In a separate operation, SHO Bolani Police Station Sub-Inspector Mubashar Nawaz recovered 1,160 grams of hashish from Muhammad Ilyas. SHO Sadar Police Station Sarai Alamgir, Shiraz Haider, apprehended Jaleel Ahmed and recovered 260 grams of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against all suspects, and investigations are ongoing.

