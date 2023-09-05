Open Menu

Four Drug Dealers Arrested With Over 1.8 Kg Drugs In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police arrested four drug peddlers recovering 1060 gram Ice drug, 619 grams heroin and 250 grams hashish from their possessions during actions taken in different areas under an ongoing drive against drugs.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch arrested accused Mahmood Ahmad son of Maqsood Ali near Govt High school Paharpur and recovered 320 grams Ice drug and 250 gram hashish from his possession.

In another action, Cantt police led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Inayat Shah son of Jafer Shah from Dhappanwala Bund and recovered 625 grams Ice drug from his possession.

Similarly, Shaheed Nawab Khan police led by SHO Nawab Khanzada Khan arrested Khizer Hayat Marwat recovering 125 gram Ice drug and 448 gram heroin from him.

Likewise, one Naseeb Baz resident of Wandha Kareem was arrested from Paniala city with 171 grams heroin.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.

