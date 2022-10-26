UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Dealers Held; 100 Litre Liquor, Narcotics Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered a quantity of narcotics and liquor during ongoing operations against menace of narcotics and drugs across the district.

According to police spokesman, the police teams along with the NET team conducted raids in different areas lying in the limits of Paharpur, Kulachi and Cantt police stations in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Najmil Hasnain Liaquat.

During the operations, four drug dealers were arrested while one kilogramme of hashish, 100 litre liquor, 585 gram ice (crystal methamphetamine) drug and 400 gram heroin were recovered by the police.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.

