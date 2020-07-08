UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Dealers Held, 672 Bottle Wine Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:06 PM

Four drug dealers held, 672 bottle wine recovered

Khangarh police claimed to arrest four drug pushers and recovered 672 bottles of costly wine and 1260 grams of opium, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Khangarh police claimed to arrest four drug pushers and recovered 672 bottles of costly wine and 1260 grams of opium, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar along with his team raided at Mouza Mubarakpur and managed to arrest four alleged outlaws.

The police recovered 672 bottles of wine and 1260 grams of opium. The alleged outlaws were identified as Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Saifal and Ghazi Khan Baloch. SHO Javed Akhtar stated that police would continue to take strict action against drug pushers. Police registered the case against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Khangarh Ghazi

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.