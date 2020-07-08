Four drug dealers held, 672 bottle wine recovered

Khangarh police claimed to arrest four drug pushers and recovered 672 bottles of costly wine and 1260 grams of opium, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Khangarh police claimed to arrest four drug pushers and recovered 672 bottles of costly wine and 1260 grams of opium, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar along with his team raided at Mouza Mubarakpur and managed to arrest four alleged outlaws.

The police recovered 672 bottles of wine and 1260 grams of opium. The alleged outlaws were identified as Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Saifal and Ghazi Khan Baloch. SHO Javed Akhtar stated that police would continue to take strict action against drug pushers. Police registered the case against the outlaws.