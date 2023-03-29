UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Dealers Held; 836g Hashish, 235g Heroin Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police during its ongoing operations against the menace of narcotics here on Wednesday arrested four narcotics dealers and seized a huge quantity of narcotics.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued instructions for action against drug dealers to make society free from narcotics and drugs.

A team of Daraban Police station led by its SHO Abdul Ghafar Khan, while taking action against criminals, arrested four accused and recovered 836 grams of hashish and 235 grams of heroin from them.

The police arrested accused Rasool Jan son of Ghazi Marjan, resident of Kot Bhallu along with 450 gram hashish, accused Muhammad Suleman son of Muhammad Zaman resident of Zarkani possessing 386 gram hashish, accused Ibrahim Shah son of Altaf Shah resident of Mandi Baloch along with 105 gram heroin and accused Shahab son of Qaizar Khan resident of Zarkani along with 130 gram heroin.

The arrested narcotics dealers were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them under relevant laws.

