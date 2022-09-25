UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Dealers Held, More Than 04 Kg Drugs Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Four drug dealers held, more than 04 kg drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Umar Hayyat and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Imtiaz.

Following the operation, airport police seized 1.3 kg drugs from Zeeshan.

While, the Murree police held Naveed and recovered 400 grams of charas from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police teams adding that crack down on drug dealers will be continued. No one involved in this heinous crime would be spared, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Murree Progress Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

16 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

16 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

16 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.