Four drug dealers held, more than 04 kg drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Umar Hayyat and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Imtiaz.

Following the operation, airport police seized 1.3 kg drugs from Zeeshan.

While, the Murree police held Naveed and recovered 400 grams of charas from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police teams adding that crack down on drug dealers will be continued. No one involved in this heinous crime would be spared, he added.