Four Drug Dealers Held, Over 1.6 Kg Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested four drug dealers recovering 1.654 kilogram drugs from them, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said in a concerted effort to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, the Dera police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood is taking all possible steps against drugs.

As part of such efforts, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan, arrested accused drug dealer Barkat Ali alias Noni son of Saif Ullah Gandapur, a resident of Zafarabad Colony and recovered 515 grams of Ice from him.

In another action, Dilawar son of Gul Khan, resident of Baranabad was held along with 231 grams of heroin. Similarly, karim Nawaz alias Tariq son of Haqnawaz was arrested with 98 grams of heoin and Muhammad Idrees son of Habib Ullah was arrested with 810 grams of hashish during several operations conducted in different areas.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

