Four Drug Dealers Held, Over 1.6 Kg Drugs Recovered
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested four drug dealers recovering 1.654 kilogram drugs from them, said a police spokesman on Saturday.
He said in a concerted effort to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, the Dera police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood is taking all possible steps against drugs.
As part of such efforts, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan, arrested accused drug dealer Barkat Ali alias Noni son of Saif Ullah Gandapur, a resident of Zafarabad Colony and recovered 515 grams of Ice from him.
In another action, Dilawar son of Gul Khan, resident of Baranabad was held along with 231 grams of heroin. Similarly, karim Nawaz alias Tariq son of Haqnawaz was arrested with 98 grams of heoin and Muhammad Idrees son of Habib Ullah was arrested with 810 grams of hashish during several operations conducted in different areas.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz7 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club7 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti7 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days7 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago