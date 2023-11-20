Open Menu

Four Drug Dealers Held, Over 2 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Four drug dealers held, over 2 kg hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The district police have apprehended four drug dealers recovering over two kilograms of hashish from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against the menace of drugs.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the district police were making all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, said a police spokesman.

As part of such efforts, the Kirri Khaisour Police Station team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran arrested two alleged drug dealers named Imran Shafeeq son of Muhammad Shafeeq and Abdul Waheed son of Akhtar Muhammad recovering 1023 gram hashish from them.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Malik Sajid arrested alleged drug dealer Muhammad Khan son of Haibat Khan, and recovered 630 grams of hashish from him.

Likewise, Yarik police station team arrested an alleged drug dealer named Muhammad Mushtaq son of Yousaf who recovered 390 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Circle From

Recent Stories

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

1 hour ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

2 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

3 hours ago
LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

18 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan