Four drug dealers held, over 2 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The district police have apprehended four drug dealers recovering over two kilograms of hashish from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against the menace of drugs.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the district police were making all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, said a police spokesman.

As part of such efforts, the Kirri Khaisour Police Station team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran arrested two alleged drug dealers named Imran Shafeeq son of Muhammad Shafeeq and Abdul Waheed son of Akhtar Muhammad recovering 1023 gram hashish from them.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Malik Sajid arrested alleged drug dealer Muhammad Khan son of Haibat Khan, and recovered 630 grams of hashish from him.

Likewise, Yarik police station team arrested an alleged drug dealer named Muhammad Mushtaq son of Yousaf who recovered 390 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.