Four drug dealers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Atta Shaheed police nabbed four drug pushers here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, teams raided different localities and nabbed Farhan, Furqan, Iftikhar and Khurram and recovered 50 liter liquor, over 3 kg hashish and 0.2 kg opium from their possession. The police also destroyed two distilleries.