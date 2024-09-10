Four Drug Dealers Nabbed; Ice, Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four drug dealers and recovered hashish, ice and heroin from their possession.
A team of Excise Narcotics Control Department led by Excise Inspector Allan Khan Abbasi, conducted an operation in Tando Adam Road near Railway Gate in Tando Walhar, arresting three drug peddlers: Ali Akbar, Tahir Baloch, and Manyu alias Manu, according to a communique here.
The team recovered 154 grams of ice from Ali Akbar, 244 grams of ice from Tahir Baloch, and 160 grams of heroin from Manyu alias Manu.
In another operation, Excise Narcotics Control Sukkur, under the leadership of Excise Inspector Qamar Syal, arrested drug dealer Qurban Ali Brohi near Khadim Pump in Rohri. A total of 5 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of Qurban Ali Brohi.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and investigations underway.
Recent Stories
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industrial consumers FESCO’s top priority: CEO1 minute ago
-
Following Quaid's guiding principles vital for a strong, prosperous Pakistan: President2 minutes ago
-
PTA clarifies no VPN blockage, urges registration for uninterrupted service2 minutes ago
-
LHC restores Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as NADRA Chairman12 minutes ago
-
Physiotherapy part and parcel of modern medical science: Dr. Ilyas12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development schemes21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Senator Falak Naz suspended for two days for using abusive language22 minutes ago
-
Minister for ensuring safe disposal of industrial waste22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes awareness rally on global first aid week22 minutes ago
-
Sale of items used in production, consumption of drugs banned22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for dual monitoring of anti-polio drive31 minutes ago