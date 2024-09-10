Four drug dealers nabbed; ice, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four drug dealers and recovered hashish, ice and heroin from their possession.

A team of Excise Narcotics Control Department led by Excise Inspector Allan Khan Abbasi, conducted an operation in Tando Adam Road near Railway Gate in Tando Walhar, arresting three drug peddlers: Ali Akbar, Tahir Baloch, and Manyu alias Manu, according to a communique here.

The team recovered 154 grams of ice from Ali Akbar, 244 grams of ice from Tahir Baloch, and 160 grams of heroin from Manyu alias Manu.

In another operation, Excise Narcotics Control Sukkur, under the leadership of Excise Inspector Qamar Syal, arrested drug dealer Qurban Ali Brohi near Khadim Pump in Rohri. A total of 5 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of Qurban Ali Brohi.

Cases have been registered against the accused, and investigations underway.