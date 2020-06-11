UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Paddlers Held With 373 Litre Raw Wine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:15 PM

District police in its ongoing crackdown against criminal elements on Thursday arrested four drug paddlers and recovered 373 liters raw wine

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District police in its ongoing crackdown against criminal elements on Thursday arrested four drug paddlers and recovered 373 liters raw wine.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Islamkot police station conducted raids with team at moonshine distillery and arrested 3 drug dealers with 363 liters of raw wine.

The cases were registered against arrested accused Mahavjee s/o Nanjee Kolhi and his two sons Mangal and Bhimro, all residents of Islamkot. While SHO Police Station Chelhar along with team arrested a drug paddler Hameer Singh s/o Tagjee Thakur resident of Assar Taluka MIthi and recovered 10 litres of liquor of his possession. Case has been registered against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

