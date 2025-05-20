Four drug peddler arrested

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Machiwal police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics worth million of rupees from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the raiding team held four suspects of Dhaddi group and 65 kilograms of drugs were

recovered from them.They were identified as Ali Dhaddi, Khalid Dhaddi, Aasman Dhaddi, and Shamim Dhaddi.

Further investigation was underway.