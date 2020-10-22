Four drug peddlers arrested

Police arrested four drug peddlers and criminals and recovered 3.4 kgs charas, five stolen motorcycles, four donkey carts, illegal weapons and other valuables

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and criminals and recovered 3.4 kgs charas, five stolen motorcycles, four donkey carts, illegal weapons and other valuables.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of Kot Mandianwala, Kot Rajkor and Pakki Kotli conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested four notorious drugs traffickers and recovered illegal pistols and rifles pump action from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.