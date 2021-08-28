Four drug peddlers arrested; 1100 grams heroin, 4520 grams charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering 1100 grams heroin and 4520 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held a drug peddler namely Tariq Mehmood and recovered 1100 grams heroin from his possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up two drug peddlers and recovered 1650 grams from Dilawar and 1020 grams from the possession of Abdul Waris.

Meanwhile, Murree police team netted Sajjad Ahmed for possessing 1850 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.