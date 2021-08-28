UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; 1100 Grams Heroin, 4520 Grams Charras Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested; 1100 grams heroin, 4520 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering 1100 grams heroin and 4520 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held a drug peddler namely Tariq Mehmood and recovered 1100 grams heroin from his possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up two drug peddlers and recovered 1650 grams from Dilawar and 1020 grams from the possession of Abdul Waris.

Meanwhile, Murree police team netted Sajjad Ahmed for possessing 1850 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree All From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League

16 minutes ago
 SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

45 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

51 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.