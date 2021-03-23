Four drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, have arrested four drug peddlers.

According to police sources, Haji-pura police arrested Shehzad Ahmed and recovered 10 liters of liquor for his possession, Muradpur police held Usman from Sublime Chowk and recovered 10 liter wine from his possession, Motra police arrested an accused Ehsan Elahi and recovered 1.

328kg hashish from his possession and Sarah police arrested an accused Naeem Ahmed and recovered illicit weapon from his possession.

Police had registering separate cases against the accused.