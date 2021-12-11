Four drug-peddlers arrested

Lahore police have arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered 27-kg charas from them

A team of Gujjarpura police conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Abdul Jabbar, Khurram, Shehzad and Abdul Rasheed.

The accused Abdul Jabbar smuggled charas in Lahore from Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan. The accused sold the narcotics at public places around the educational instituations. Police registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.