Four Drug Peddlers Arrested

Published January 11, 2022

Four drug peddlers arrested

The district police have conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested four alleged drug peddlers besides recovering narcotics from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police have conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested four alleged drug peddlers besides recovering narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for the Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, teams of the district police took four alleged drug peddlers into custody.

The police recovered 3,490 grams hashish and 50 grams ice from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were recognized as Irfan, Nadeem, Dilshad and Shaukat.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

