Four Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Ichra police team conducted a raid and arrested four accused-- Abdul Waheed, Azam, Tariq and Jown masih,besides recovering 3-kg charas from them.

The accused sold narcotics among students,said police.

Cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.

>