Four Drug Peddlers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Ichra police team conducted a raid and arrested four accused-- Abdul Waheed, Azam, Tariq and Jown masih,besides recovering 3-kg charas from them.
The accused sold narcotics among students,said police.
Cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.