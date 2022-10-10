Four drug peddlers arrested

Four drug peddlers were arrested during an operation here on Monday under the joint leadership of SHO Usterzai Tariq Mehmood and Incharge NET Ruman Ullah

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) ::Four drug peddlers were arrested during an operation here on Monday under the joint leadership of SHO Usterzai Tariq Mehmood and Incharge NET Ruman Ullah.

A dozen suspects were also detained in the operation hold-up in the remote area of Kuchai.

During the operation, 386 grams of Ice, 7200 grams of hashish, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

The detained persons were transferred to the Usterzai police station after investigation and cases were registered.