Four drug peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession

on Wednesday.

A police report said D-Type Colony police arrested Kashif and Husnain Ali, and seized 1.

25-kg

hashish and 60 litres of liquor from their possession.

Saddar police held Nazir Ahmad from Chak No 238-RB and arrested Nazir Ahmad and

recovered 1.5-kg hashish while Thikriwala police nabbed Hashim Ali with contraband.