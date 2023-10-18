Four Drug Peddlers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession
on Wednesday.
A police report said D-Type Colony police arrested Kashif and Husnain Ali, and seized 1.
25-kg
hashish and 60 litres of liquor from their possession.
Saddar police held Nazir Ahmad from Chak No 238-RB and arrested Nazir Ahmad and
recovered 1.5-kg hashish while Thikriwala police nabbed Hashim Ali with contraband.