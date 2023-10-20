Four Drug-peddlers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 06:07 PM
The police on Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics a pistol from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The police on Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics a pistol from them.
A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 4.40-kg hashish and a pistol 30-bore.
The accused were identified as Tariq, Babar, Mubhashar and Ghulam Abbas. Cases were registered against the accused.