Four Drug-peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Four drug-peddlers arrested

The police on Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics a pistol from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The police on Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics a pistol from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 4.40-kg hashish and a pistol 30-bore.

The accused were identified as Tariq, Babar, Mubhashar and Ghulam Abbas. Cases were registered against the accused.

