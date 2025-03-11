Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Gujrat police circle Sarai Alamgir arrested four suspects and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics.

Under the supervision of DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle, Rai Munir Ahmed, police teams from various stations carried out effective operations. SHO Police Station Bolani, Sub-Inspector Mubashir Nawaz, along with his team, arrested notorious drug dealer Mudassir Nawaz, a resident of Ghazi Garha, and recovered 1,180 grams of heroin from his possession.

Similarly, 545 grams of hashish were recovered from Shaukat Ali, a resident of Shakreela.

Meanwhile, SHO Police Station City Sarai Alamgir, Sub-Inspector Idrees Afzal, along with a team, arrested two more suspects. Among them, Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Mohalla Shaheedan, Sarai Alamgir, was carrying 520 grams of hashish, while Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Mohalla Mustafai, Sarai Alamgir, was arrested with 520 grams of hashish. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested suspects.

