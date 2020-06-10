Four drug peddlers arrested, 3 kg drugs recovered

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered three kilograms of charras from them.

The police spokesman informed that in a raid, Jatli Police arrested Abid Hussain and Waseem Shah for having over 1,270 grams charas, Pirwadhai Police apprehended a female drug peddler namely Riasat Begum and recovered 1600 grams charras while 220 grams charras was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Fayyaz.

The police registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against thoseinvolved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

