Four drug peddlers arrested in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of the police stations including PS Bahawalpur (Sadar), PS Uch Sharif and PS Yazman have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 120 liters liquor from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Nadir, Abid and Ghulam Shabbir.

Meanwhile, the police team of PS Qaimpur have arrested a suspect and recovered 450 grams hashish from his possession. The accused was recognized as Sajjad.

The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.