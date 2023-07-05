Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have taken four alleged drug peddlers into custody from different areas and recovered narcotics and liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur said here that acting on a tip-off, police parties of PS Cant and PS Qaimpur took two alleged drug pushers into custody and recovered 1,070 grams of hashish from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Imran and Shafique.

The police of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid have arrested a suspect recognized as Arsalan and recovered 25 grams of crystal ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, Derawar Police apprehended a suspect identified as Balam and recovered 50 litres of liquor from his possession.

The police have registered separate FIRs against the suspects, respectively and initiated investigation into them.

Further probe was underway.

