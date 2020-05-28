Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:CIA city division police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered eight kilograms hash from their possession, here on Thursday.
The accused included- Rafique, Sajid, Hamid, and Naveed.
Cases had been registered against them at Factory area and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations.