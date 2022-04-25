UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 02:39 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) ::Kohat police Monday arrested four drug peddlers during a crackdown on elements involved in anti social activities.

According to local police, 4.9 kilogram hashish was recovered and four drug peddlers were arrested during a crackdown conducted in limits of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

Two pistols and cartridges were also recovered from possession of arrested drug peddlers. Case has been registered against arrested and investigation is underway.

