Four drug peddlers arrested in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over eight kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Taxila police arrested two drug peddlers namely Mehran Ali and Asad Ullah besides recovering 4300 grams charras from their possession.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police held Mubashir and seized 2480 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police also recovered 1310 grams charras and netted Samiullah.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Divisional Superintendents of Police, SHOs and police teams and directed to continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.