UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Rwp

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over eight kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Taxila police arrested two drug peddlers namely Mehran Ali and Asad Ullah besides recovering 4300 grams charras from their possession.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police held Mubashir and seized 2480 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police also recovered 1310 grams charras and netted Samiullah.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Divisional Superintendents of Police, SHOs and police teams and directed to continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar All From

Recent Stories

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

19 minutes ago

Putin on Relations With US: Russia Can Protect Its ..

4 minutes ago

Seeds sector development vital to achieve higher o ..

4 minutes ago

One die, another injure as bike hits stationary tr ..

4 minutes ago

Education secretaries advised to postpone recruitm ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania's Hassan to make history as first female ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.