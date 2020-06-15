UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; Narcotics Recovered

Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Police, in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 4800 grams charas from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police, in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 4800 grams charas from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan Police arrested Sajid Mehmood for having over 1100 grams charas.

Cantt police managed to net Muhammad Sohab and seized 1250 grams charras while Saddar Wah police nabbed Muhammad Munir and recovered 1350 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani police netted a drug peddler, Noor ul Amin for carrying 1100 grams charras.

Police registered cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Syed Ali, SP Saddar, Zia ud Din and SP Rawal, Rai Mazhar Iqbal appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan, Cantt, Wah Saddar and Bani Police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those found involve in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

