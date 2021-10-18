UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 12.5 Kg Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over 12.5 kg charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over 12.5 kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held two drug peddlers namely Zahoor Ahmed and Wahid Zaman on recovery of 7 kg and 3 kg charras respectively.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan and Westridge police also rounded up two including a female and recovered 2750 grams charras.

Waris Khan police held Najma alias Pathani and recovered 1350 grams charras while Westride police netted Arslan for having 1400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi have accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Bani Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

14 minutes ago
 Chief Minister stresses for educating people about ..

Chief Minister stresses for educating people about glorious teachings of holy Pr ..

31 seconds ago
 Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Mosco ..

Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Moscow's Museum of Modern Art

34 seconds ago
 EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vac ..

EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children Aged 5-11

35 seconds ago
 Taliban Rename Afghan Parliament's Broadcaster, Ai ..

Taliban Rename Afghan Parliament's Broadcaster, Air Islamic Programs - Source

37 seconds ago
 Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum o ..

Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum on Training Cooperation - Penta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.