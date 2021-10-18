Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over 12.5 kg charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over 12.5 kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held two drug peddlers namely Zahoor Ahmed and Wahid Zaman on recovery of 7 kg and 3 kg charras respectively.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan and Westridge police also rounded up two including a female and recovered 2750 grams charras.

Waris Khan police held Najma alias Pathani and recovered 1350 grams charras while Westride police netted Arslan for having 1400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi have accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.