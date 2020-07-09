UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 5 Kg Charas Recovered

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:06 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested; over 5 kg charas recovered

Rawalpindi police in the ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering over five kg charas from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in the ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering over five kg charas from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Airport Police arrested Israr Ahmed and Muhammad Akhlaq for having over 1250 grams and 1310 grams charas respectively. Jatli police managed to net Abbas Zahor and seized 1680 grams charas while Kotli Sattian police nabbed Yasir Mehmood for having 1100 grams charas.

The police registered cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation were underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar and SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Airport, Jatli and Kotli Sattian police and directed the police officials forhigh vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Kotli Saddar All From Airport

Recent Stories

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

11 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

1 hour ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

2 hours ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 49,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.