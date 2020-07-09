Four drug peddlers arrested; over 5 kg charas recovered

Rawalpindi police in the ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering over five kg charas from their possession

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Airport Police arrested Israr Ahmed and Muhammad Akhlaq for having over 1250 grams and 1310 grams charas respectively. Jatli police managed to net Abbas Zahor and seized 1680 grams charas while Kotli Sattian police nabbed Yasir Mehmood for having 1100 grams charas.

The police registered cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation were underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar and SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Airport, Jatli and Kotli Sattian police and directed the police officials forhigh vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.