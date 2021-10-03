UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 5.5 Kg Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over 5.5 kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Waris Khan and Bani police held four drug peddlers namely Imran, Shakeel, Dilawar and Murad Ali besides recovering 1400 grams, 1300 grams, 1300 grams and 1600 grams charras from their possession respectively.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations was underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi had accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.

