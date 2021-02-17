UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Four Kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested; over four kg hashish recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering over four kg hashish and 250 grams heroin from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Mandra police arrested two drug peddlers namely Atif Masood and Junaid Akhtar besides recovering 1260 and 2240 grams hashish from their possession respectively.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police held Zeeshan Ali and seized 1050 grams hashish.

Gujar Khan police also recovered 250 grams heroin and netted Shahzad alias Goga.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

