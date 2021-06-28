Four drug peddlers arrested; six kg hashish recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four accused besides recovering nearly six kg hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police netted Muhammad Tanveer and recovered 2200 grams hashish.

Bani police rounded up Muhammad Ahmed for carrying 1800 grams hashish.

Race Course police arrested Waqas Ahmed and seized 1400 grams hashish.

Saddar Baroni police netted Aziz and recovered 540 grams hashish from him.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act, he added.