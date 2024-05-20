Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested With Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Four drug peddlers arrested with drugs

Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shabir Ahmed, Mujahid Hussain, Zaffar Iqbal and Khalid Mahmood.

The police recovered 3.5 kilogram Hashish and 600 litre liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

